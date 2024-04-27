Cleric from UP killed in Ajmer mosque, probe launched





The victim was determined to be a resident of Rampur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the officer added.





Ravindra Singh, the officer-in-charge of Ramganj police station, said the incident took place around 3 am on Saturday in the Kanchan Nagar area of Daurai.





The victim, a maulana (an Islamic cleric), was killed in a mosque located in Kanchan Nagar, Daurai, in the Ajmer area, the officer informed.





Upon receiving word of the incident, a police team arrived at the scene, the officer said, adding that six minor children were believed to be present inside the mosque complex at the time of the incident. -- ANI

