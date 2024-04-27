BJP fields lawyer Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the name of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

Nikam, who was special public prosecutor in several high profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught after the 26/11 attacks, will take on Congress' Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.





Nikam has replaced two-time MP Poonam Mahajan, who is the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan. -- PTI