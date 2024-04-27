Army called in as Uttarakhand forest fire worsens





Three persons were arrested in Rudraprayag on Friday while trying to set fire to the forests.





In the last 24 hours, 31 new incidents of forest fire were reported from various parts of the state, destroying 33.34 hectares of forest land. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the officials to remain on alert and take measures to prevent the fires by coordinating with all departments.





The fire that broke out in the forest near Nainital district headquarters took a horrific form, posing a threat to the residents of High Court Colony located in the Pines area.





It also affected the traffic movement in the area. Along with the forest department employees, army personnel are also trying to control the fire.





Authorities may deploy helicopters to put it out.





Anil Joshi, a resident of the area and assistant registrar of the high court said, "The fire has engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines. It has not caused any damage to High Court Colony but it has reached dangerously close to the buildings. Efforts are being made to control the fire since evening."





In view of the possibility of the fire reaching the sensitive areas of the Indian Army located near the Pines, efforts are being made to extinguish the fire as soon as possible. -- PTI

