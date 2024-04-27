95 UP children illegally being taken to Bihar rescued in Ayodhya





"At around 9 am, UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi called and said that from Bihar, minor children are being transported to Saharanpur illegally and that they're were in Gorakhpur and will go via Ayodhya. We rescued the children and they were given food and medical assistance," Awasthi said.





He said that the children who were rescued were between the age of 4-12.





"Those people who brought the children had no consent letters from parents. Children are between the age of 4-12 and most of them said they didn't know where they were being taken. Parents are being contacted and children will be handed over once they arrive. There were a total of 95 children", the CWC Chairperson said.





Earlier, a group of children from Bihar, being sent to madrasas across states, were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur. -- ANI

