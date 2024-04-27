RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


26 officials suspended, 1,700 voters boycott polling in East Tripura
April 27, 2024  09:31
File image
The final turnout in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency reached its fag end on Friday night with a total voter turnout of 79.66 per cent till the last report. 

The elections were conducted in as many as 1,664 polling stations across the East Tripura parliamentary constituency till 8 pm. 

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, the scrutiny of the EVMs will be conducted on Saturday which will eventually help the poll authorities to ascertain the final turnout which is expected to rise. 

On being asked about the call for a poll boycott, Agarwal said, "In two polling stations, people boycotted the elections in display of their grievances. They were concerned about the decrepit condition of roads and the lack of development in their areas which is why they had boycotted the elections. As soon as the election commission came to know about the grievances of the locals, officials of the local areas tried to convince them but we also have to respect their decision." 

He said that the polling happened peacefully in East Tripura and thanked voters who came to vote at the polling stations. 

"The polling happened peacefully...The final turnout till 8 pm stood at 80.32 percent in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency...I want to thank all the voters who came to vote at the polling stations...The elections were conducted in as many as 1,664 polling stations across the East Tripura parliamentary constituency," said the Tripura chief electoral officer. -- ANI
