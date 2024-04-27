RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack in Manipur
April 27, 2024  08:13
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel lost their lives in an attack by Kuki militants starting from Friday midnight at the Naransena area in Manipur, the police said.  

According to the police, the CRPF personnel were attacked by Kuki militants starting from midnight till 2:15 am.  

The personnel who lost their lives are from the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.  

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha on Friday highlighted higher turnout and minimal incidents of violence in Outer Manipur in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.  

"Till the last report that we received about an hour back, the voting percentage was in the range of 75 per cent and no major hiccups were reported," said the Manipur chief electoral officer. -- ANI  
