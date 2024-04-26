RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Your vote is your voice, participate in record numbers: PM
April 26, 2024  09:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Friday to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.

Asserting that their vote is their voice, Modi especially told the young voters and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in great numbers.
"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers.

"A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the prime minister said on X.

Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is underway for 88 seats in 13 states.

The Election Commission has been making all-out efforts to boost the voting percentage after a lower turnout in the first phase on April 19 compared to 2019. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Man City hammer Brighton to keep pressure on leaders Arsenal
In Pictures - Man City hammer Brighton to keep pressure on leaders Arsenal

Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City stepped up their bid for a fourth Premier League crown in a row with a ruthless 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

India-made chips may soon power iPhones
India-made chips may soon power iPhones

Micron Technology, a global leader in memory and storage, is considering supplying Made-in-India chips from its Gujarat plant to one of its key global clients, Apple, whose vendors assemble iPhones in the country. Micron is setting up...

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi
EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

The first time the Election Commission has taken cognisance of a model code of conduct complaint against a sitting prime minister.

Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year
Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year

It is in more than a decade that the IMD has predicted 'above-normal' rains in the country.

Long runway of growth for AMCs
Long runway of growth for AMCs

Although net inflows into equity mutual funds deteriorated month-on-month (M-o-M) in March 2024 to Rs 22,576 crore (excluding Hybrid), down 15 per cent M-o-M (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y), asset management companies (AMCs) had a great year with...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances