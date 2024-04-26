RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman killed, two others injured in elephant attack in Maha's Gadchiroli
April 26, 2024  20:16
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
A 55-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Friday. 

The incident occurred in Hidur village in the Bhamragarh forest range on Thursday night, the official said. 

The victims were returning to the village after attending a programme at a temple when an elephant attacked them, he said. 

Raje Halami died in the attack, and two other women sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chandrapur, the official said. 

There is a presence of a herd in the area, and it is moving towards neighbouring Chhattisgarh. 

Villagers have been asked to take precautions and keep away from the elephant's path, he said. 

A man was similarly killed by an elephant in the Kiyar forest of Bhamragarh in the district on Wednesday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone
Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone

Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla constituency, said one of the reasons he wants to go to Parliament is to strive and advocate for the same set of laws for the children of Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes
Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes

The second phase of the Lok Sabha election ended on Friday, April 26, 2024, for 88 seats across 13 states.

Sailor Kumanan secures Paris Olympics quota
Sailor Kumanan secures Paris Olympics quota

The Last Chance Regatta is the final qualifying event in sailing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said.

IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly
IPL 2024 too much in batters' favour: Ganguly

'...that's one area that needs to be looked at in the future, the balance between bat and ball.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances