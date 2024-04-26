Woman killed, two others injured in elephant attack in Maha's Gadchiroli





The incident occurred in Hidur village in the Bhamragarh forest range on Thursday night, the official said.





The victims were returning to the village after attending a programme at a temple when an elephant attacked them, he said.





Raje Halami died in the attack, and two other women sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chandrapur, the official said.





There is a presence of a herd in the area, and it is moving towards neighbouring Chhattisgarh.





Villagers have been asked to take precautions and keep away from the elephant's path, he said.





A man was similarly killed by an elephant in the Kiyar forest of Bhamragarh in the district on Wednesday. -- PTI

