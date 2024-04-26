RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why voters silence is making the BJP nervous
April 26, 2024  11:52
image
"The current general election, at least until phase one, has been characterised by an odd ennui and silence. This is partly reflected in the decreasing voter turnout. One should not over-interpret this. The BJP remains a front runner, with overwhelming odds in its favour. You could argue that the listlessness is a consequence of a foregone conclusion. But the contests in many seats are narrow. And for a party expecting 400 seats, the joyous surge is missing," writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta.

Read the column here.     
