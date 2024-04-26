RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Who's the man in the pink T-shirt on the left?
April 26, 2024  12:29
image
He's none other than ISRO chief S Somanath! He queues up along with other votes at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Laapataa Ladies Found On OTT!
Laapataa Ladies Found On OTT!

From Vijay Devarakonda to Kung Fu Panda, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on OTT this week.

'My husband slapped me'
'My husband slapped me'

rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, founder, Let Us Talk, offers advice on how to navigate life's problems.

SC rejects pleas on 100% EVM-VVPAT verification, paper ballot voting
SC rejects pleas on 100% EVM-VVPAT verification, paper ballot voting

Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Khanna said the court has rejected all the petitions, including those seeking resorting back to ballot papers in elections.

Above-normal monsoon likely to ease food prices: FinMin
Above-normal monsoon likely to ease food prices: FinMin

With the prediction of an above normal monsoon in 2024, the government is expecting food prices to come down, the finance ministry's monthly economic report for March has said. The report, released on Thursday, said robust foreign...

RCB Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
RCB Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Karn Sharma took a sharp catch off his own bowling to send back Abdul Samad.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances