Was born in Bengal in previous birth: Modi

"Your enthusiasm, your love... I am deeply grateful. you are giving so much love, it appears that either I was born in Bengal in my previous birth or I will take birth from the womb of a mother in Bengal in my next birth. Probably, this much love one never gets," PM Modi said during his rally in Malda as people loudly cheered 'Modi-Modi'.





Tearing into the ruling Trinamool Congress and the erstwhile Left Front government in the state for putting the brakes on development, the Prime Minister said they wrecked the greatness, global image, and dignity of Bengal under their rule.





"There was a time when Bengal was the engine of the country's development and progress. Be it social reforms, scientific advancements, as well as philosophical and spiritual thinking and awakening, Bengal led the way. However, the Left Front and the present TMC regime robbed Bengal of its greatness on the global stage and lowered its dignity and prestige in the eyes of the world. Only scams worth thousands of crores are flourishing in Bengal under TMC rule," he said.





He said that the ruling TMC and the Congress, which are partners in the INDIA bloc but appear to be contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha separately in the state as they are competing with each other in an attempt to get votes from a particular community as both are indulging in appeasement politics. -- ANI

