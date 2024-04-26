RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vote for Constitution: Rahul, Priyanka's message
April 26, 2024  11:38
As voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called on people to participate in voting in large numbers and emphasised that every vote counts. 

 In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This election is to save the country's democracy and constitution. This election is to provide relief to the people struggling with unemployment, inflation, corruption and economic hardship." 

 "I appeal to you, my countrymen, to vote in large numbers, vote on your issues and this time form a people's government that works only for you," she added.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also said, "My dear countrymen! Today is the second phase of this historic election which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of 'a few billionaires' or of '140 crore Indians'. Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a 'soldier of the Constitution' and vote to protect democracy."

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress party have indicated that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively.
