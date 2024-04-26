TMC, Cong competing to woo certain community: PM





Twisting the knife into the ruling TMC, which is under the spotlight again over alleged irregularities in appointments for teaching posts after the Calcutta High Court recently annulled over 25,753 such recruitments in the state, PM Modi said only 'scams' were flourishing in Bengal under the Mamata government.





Addressing a massive rally in Malda district, which is home to majority Muslim voters, PM Modi said, "There was a time when Bengal was the engine of the country's development and progress. Be it social reforms, scientific advancements, as well as philosophical and spiritual thinking and awakening, Bengal led the way. However, the Left Front and the present TMC regime robbed Bengal of its greatness on the global stage and lowered its dignity and prestige in the eyes of the world. Only scams worth thousands of crores are flourishing in Bengal under TMC rule.





"On the Calcutta High Order cancelling all appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff made by the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) panel, PM Modi said the TMC played with the future of Bengal's youth.





Layng into the TMC over the verdict, which it has challenged in the Supreme Court, he said, "Not a brick is laid in Bengal without money changing hands. Corruption has become synonymous with the state. They (TMC) did not even spare farmers. They played with the future of the state's youth and have now rendered 26,000 families jobless. They are facing the burden of unpaid loans that they took to pay the TMC in exchange for these jobs."





He said the ruling TMC and the Congress, which are partners in the INDIA bloc but are contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha separately in the state, are competing with each other in their 'appeasement' politics and attempts to woo a 'certain' community.





"The Congress wants to grab your properties and the TMC hasn't spoken a single word against it. They are competing with each other for appeasement and attempts to win over a certain community or vote bank. While the TMC government has worked to grant permanent residency to infiltrators from Bangladesh, the Congress is talking about redistributing your assets among a certain vote bank," PM Modi added.





"The only glue that holds the TMC and the Congress together is appeasement. These parties can go to any lengths to advance their appeasement politics and reverse any decision taken in the national interest," he added.

