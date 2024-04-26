RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ticketless passenger arrested for hitting MSRTC bus conductor in Nagpur
April 26, 2024  18:55
image
A ticketless passenger allegedly assaulted a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus conductor in Nagpur on Friday, a police official said. 

The accused, identified as Firoz Sheikh Noor Sheikh (32) hailing from Hingna in Nagpur, was arrested, the Kondhali police station official said. 

"He hit conductor Yogesh Namdeo Kale following an altercation in the bus, which was on its way from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place at 9:30am after Kale asked Sheikh for his ticket. He hit Kale on the head with his steel 'kada'," the official said. 

"Other passengers pinned down Sheikh and the driver brought the bus to the police station. Sheikh has been charged with obstructing a government servant from discharging duty, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing harm," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion
EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on...

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH
Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

RCB next takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday before returning home against the same side on May 4.

SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency
SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency

The top court issued notice to the Election Commission on the PIL filed by author, activist and motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

All you need to know about VVPATs
All you need to know about VVPATs

To enhance transparency and verifiability in the poll process, the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 were amended in 2013 to introduce the use of VVPAT machines. They were first used in the by-election to the Noksen assembly seat in Nagaland.

Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties
Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties

A statement from the Congress said the party's disciplinary committee decided to suspend Kumbhani after a thorough discussion, adding it had come to the conclusion that the nomination form was rejected due to gross negligence on his part...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances