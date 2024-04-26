RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sibal slams 'puppet' EC for not sending notice to PM
April 26, 2024  16:34
image
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said the Election Commission seeking a response from the BJP instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opposition charge that he gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan showed that it is a "helpless puppet". 

Taking cognisance for the first time of a model code violation complaint against a prime minister, the EC on Thursday issued the notice to BJP president J P Nadda seeking his response to complaints filed by Congress, CPI, CPI (ML) and civil society groups regarding the remarks made by Modi on April 21 in Banswara. These complaints had referred to Modi's allegations that the Congress wanted to redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims and that the opposition party won't even spare the 'mangalsutra' of women. 

 In a post on X, Sibal said, "Election Commission(EC): No 'lal ankh' to Modi. Seeks BJP's response for Modi's openly communal utterances. Shows that EC: helpless puppet; dare not send notice to Modi; ignorant of its own MCC; exposes itself to ridicule." 

 Sibal, a former Congress leader who is an independent MP in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that the poll watchdog had "defected" to the BJP. The Congress had on Thursday claimed that public pressure forced the EC to issue the notice. The EC is "super, super cautious" when it comes to the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh had said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Surya, Bumrah key to India's prospects in T20 World Cup: Yuvraj
Surya, Bumrah key to India's prospects in T20 World Cup: Yuvraj

Former India star Yuvraj Singh has identified the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah as key to the team's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to their ability to "change the complexion of a game" in a...

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net rises 48% to Rs 3,877.8 cr
Maruti Suzuki Q4 net rises 48% to Rs 3,877.8 cr

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 47.8 per cent rise in net profit for the March quarter of FY24 to Rs 3,877.8 crore, on account of higher sales volume and favourable commodity prices.

Markets snap five-day rally; Sensex tumbles over 600 pts
Markets snap five-day rally; Sensex tumbles over 600 pts

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wilted under selling pressure on Friday after a five-day rally as investors pared exposure to banking, financial and consumer durable stocks amid mixed trends in global markets. Rising global crude...

World Cup: Deepika ousts Korean rival to enter semis
World Cup: Deepika ousts Korean rival to enter semis

Continuing her spirited progress post motherhood, former world number one Deepika Kumari eliminated Korean Jeon Hunyoung to storm into the semifinal, while compound archers continued to shine to assure India a fourth medal in the World...

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned
Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned

In a pivotal turn of events, the New York Court of Appeals has overturned renowned Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction, marking a significant development in the legal saga that unfolded in the wake of the #MeToo...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances