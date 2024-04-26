SC gives two directions on VVPAT slips





The apex court also rejects the prayers of petitioners to return to ballot paper voting. The two-judge bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta delivered a unanimous verdict.





The Supreme Court says it's has given two directions -- one direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and they should be stored at least for a period of 45 days.





The second direction issued by the apex court is there will be option for candidates to get the microcontroller program of EVMs to be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results, such a request to be made by the candidate within seven days after the declaration of results.

Update: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines with paper slips generated through the VVPAT method.