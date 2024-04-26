RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC dismisses pleas on 100% verification of VVPAT
April 26, 2024  10:46
The Supreme Court rejects all the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. 

Court says it has given two directions '" one direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and they should be stored at least for 45 days.

The second direction issued by Supreme Court is that there will be option for candidates to get the microcontroller program of EVMs to be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results, such a request is to be made by the candidate within seven days after the declaration of results.
