Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at 83.35 against US dollar





Besides, rising crude prices in the international market and risk-averse sentiment dragged the local unit down, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.30 and moved in the range of 83.30-83.36 during the session.





The local currency finally settled at 83.35 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 7 paise from its previous close.





In the previous session, the rupee closed at 83.28 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee declined 7 paise to close at 83.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a strengthening American currency overseas and a selloff in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.