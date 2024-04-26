Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at 83.35 against US dollar

Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at 83.35 against US dollarApril 26, 2024 19:47
The rupee declined 7 paise to close at 83.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a strengthening American currency overseas and a selloff in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
Besides, rising crude prices in the international market and risk-averse sentiment dragged the local unit down, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.30 and moved in the range of 83.30-83.36 during the session.
The local currency finally settled at 83.35 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 7 paise from its previous close.
In the previous session, the rupee closed at 83.28 against the US dollar. -- PTI