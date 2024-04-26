RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul, Nadda to address poll rallies in Odisha on Sunday
April 26, 2024  22:31
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on April 28. 

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said on Friday. 

People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said. 

Nadda, on the other hand, will address a public gathering in Berhampur and meet party workers at Nabarangpur, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty said. 

Berhampur Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness an intense electoral battle between BJP and BJD candidates, both of whom are turncoats. 

While the saffron party has nominated Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, a former BJD leader, the ruling party in the state has fielded former BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens
In Pictures - Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens

The last torch bearer in Marseille will climb on the roof of the Velodrome stadium on May 9.

HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr
HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr

India's third largest IT company HCL Technologies on Friday reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 3,986 crore. However, the company posted an 8.4 per cent decline in net profit on a sequential...

World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers from Olympic qualifiers
World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers from Olympic qualifiers

This threat from UWW comes days after the Delhi High Court was considering an application filed by four wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia after the IOA dissolved the ad hoc committee on March 18 saying...

Over 63% voter turnout recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest with 79.46%
Over 63% voter turnout recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest with 79.46%

The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury
LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

'He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances