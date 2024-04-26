RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People have come to know PM lies: Gehlot
April 26, 2024  11:00
Amid voting for the second phase of Lok sabha elections on Friday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he don't want to talk about the 'mangalsutra' issue, as election has to be fought on the "issues of the country, like unemployment and inflation."

 Gehlot also claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deliberately talking about the 'mangalsutra' issue. 

 "It is just sad that where is democracy heading? What the Prime Minister has said...he himself was mocked...I don't want to get into what he said about 'mangalsutra', election has to be fought on the basis of development--on the issues of unemployment, inflation, widening gap between poor and the rich," Gehlot told ANI. 

 "He (PM Modi) is deliberately dragging it to 'mangalsutra'. What has that to do with the manifesto?...With the kind of language he is using. I think for the first time, the credibility of the Prime Minister has suffered a blow. People came to know that he lies..."
