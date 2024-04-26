Pappu Yadav votes

Pappu Yadav votesApril 26, 2024 10:41
Purnea, Bihar: Independent candidate from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says, "Punea will write history, it will also give an answer to hatred...leaders from all political parties come together to finish Pappu Yadav but voters have come together for Pappu. Delhi and Patna have united. There were attempts to finish me...."
TOP STORIES
Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported financial improvement and optimistic commentary in Q4FY24. It reported 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and 115 bps improvement in the Combined Ratio...