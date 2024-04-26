RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA chargesheet 14th accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case
April 26, 2024  23:53
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted another accused in the 2022 ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case.  

According to the NIA, "Thaha Naseer is the 14th accused to be charge-sheeted in the case under relevant sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P)A."  

NIA on Friday filed its third Supplementary Chargesheet in the case, relating to an explosion in front of the heritage Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore.  

The blast was triggered on October 23, 2022, by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device, driven by accused Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast.  

The explosion was aimed at avenging the alleged incarceration of Mohammed Azaruddin in prison. Azaruddin was arrested in 2019 for propagating ISIS ideology and had abetted his associates and hatched the conspiracy to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) while inside the prison, NIA stated.  

NIA investigations have revealed that Thaha Naseer was a close associate of Jamesha Mubeen and Umar Faaruq, the Amir or leader of the terror attack.  -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder
India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder

Glimpses of India's biggest Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder installed by the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 3.25 am, Friday, April 26, 2024.

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase
IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Friday.

'Stats are going out of the window'
'Stats are going out of the window'

'Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it? We're delighted with the two points.'

Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over zero Muslim candidate
Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over zero Muslim candidate

In a letter to Kharge, Khan said he will not campaign for party candidates for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls and is also resigning from the state Congress campaign committee.

NDTV earning jumps 59%, digital traffic up 39%
NDTV earning jumps 59%, digital traffic up 39%

News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent jump in March quarter revenue as it expanded digital footprint, gaining a 39 per cent rise in traffic. Consolidated net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in January-March compared with loss...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances