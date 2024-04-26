NIA chargesheet 14th accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case





According to the NIA, "Thaha Naseer is the 14th accused to be charge-sheeted in the case under relevant sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P)A."





NIA on Friday filed its third Supplementary Chargesheet in the case, relating to an explosion in front of the heritage Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore.





The blast was triggered on October 23, 2022, by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device, driven by accused Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast.





The explosion was aimed at avenging the alleged incarceration of Mohammed Azaruddin in prison. Azaruddin was arrested in 2019 for propagating ISIS ideology and had abetted his associates and hatched the conspiracy to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) while inside the prison, NIA stated.





NIA investigations have revealed that Thaha Naseer was a close associate of Jamesha Mubeen and Umar Faaruq, the Amir or leader of the terror attack. -- ANI

