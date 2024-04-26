RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Myanmar national arrested with heroin worth Rs 8 crore by Assam Rifles
April 26, 2024  21:06
Arrested Myanmar national with drugs recovered from him/ANI Photo
Arrested Myanmar national with drugs recovered from him/ANI Photo
Assam Rifles, special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Aizawl arrested a Myanmar national on Thursday and recovered heroin worth over Rs 8 crores, said Assam Rifles on Friday.  

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Aizawl, based on specific information.  

"Assam Rifles, along with special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Aizawl, Mizoram recovered 110 soap cases (1.206 kg) Heroin No. 04, with an approximate value of Rs 8,44,20,000 and one Honda car in General Area Tuikual North, Aizawl and apprehended one Myanmar's National on April 25," said a statement from headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).  

The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Mizoram, Aizawl on April 25, 2024, for further legal proceedings.  

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. 

Due to drug, respectively. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram, according to the statement from Assam Rifles. -- ANI                   
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians
Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians

An upbeat Delhi Capitals will look to keep the winning momentum going against an inconsistent Mumbai Indians when the two sides square off in the IPL in New Delhi on Saturday.

You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejriwal over textbook crisis
You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejriwal over textbook crisis

The court said the Delhi government was "interested in appropriation of power".

India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn
India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn

India's forex reserves decreased $2.282 billion to $640.33 billion for the seven days ended April 19 in the second consecutive week of drop in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. The reserves had dropped $5.40...

Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game
Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game

However, it seems the Australian hasn't fully recovered as he missed DC's last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday

Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone
Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone

Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla constituency, said one of the reasons he wants to go to Parliament is to strive and advocate for the same set of laws for the children of Kashmir and the rest of the country.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances