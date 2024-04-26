Myanmar national arrested with heroin worth Rs 8 crore by Assam Rifles





The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Aizawl, based on specific information.





"Assam Rifles, along with special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Aizawl, Mizoram recovered 110 soap cases (1.206 kg) Heroin No. 04, with an approximate value of Rs 8,44,20,000 and one Honda car in General Area Tuikual North, Aizawl and apprehended one Myanmar's National on April 25," said a statement from headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).





The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to special narcotics police station, CID (crime), Mizoram, Aizawl on April 25, 2024, for further legal proceedings.





Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.





Due to drug, respectively. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram, according to the statement from Assam Rifles. -- ANI

