Mrs Kejriwal to begin roadshows from tomorrow
April 26, 2024  14:31
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi announced on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will step into the campaign to oppose his arrest. 

According to Atishi, Sunita Kejriwal will personally lead a series of roadshows across Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana to seek blessings for her husband and campaign for the party's candidates.

"To oppose the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, seek blessings for him, and campaign for AAP's candidates, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will personally step into the campaign. She will ask for blessings for Arvind from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana," said Atishi in a press conference.

The campaign's initial focus will be on Delhi, with a roadshow in East Delhi Lok Sabha on April 27, followed by another in West Delhi Lok Sabha on April 28.

"Sunita Kejriwal's campaign will start tomorrow, beginning in Delhi. Tomorrow, April 27, Sunita ji will hold a roadshow in East Delhi Lok Sabha and seek blessings for Arvind Kejriwal from the people of East Delhi. On April 28, Sunita Kejriwal ji will conduct a roadshow in West Delhi Lok Sabha, seeking blessings from the people of West Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal," Atishi said.
