Mrs Kejriwal to begin roadshows from tomorrow

"To oppose the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, seek blessings for him, and campaign for AAP's candidates, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will personally step into the campaign. She will ask for blessings for Arvind from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana," said Atishi in a press conference.





The campaign's initial focus will be on Delhi, with a roadshow in East Delhi Lok Sabha on April 27, followed by another in West Delhi Lok Sabha on April 28.





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi announced on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will step into the campaign to oppose his arrest.