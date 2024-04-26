RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi uses LIC's slogan at Bengal rally
April 26, 2024  12:16
image
West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in North Malda, PM Narendra Modi says, "TMC and Congress are just pretending to be in a conflict in the state, but the truth is, character and ideology of both these parties is the same. Appeasement is the common thing between TMC and Congress, for which they can do anything and everything. They want to revoke each and every decision taken by us for the safety of our country. 

"INDI alliance wants to revoke Article 370, TMC says it will abolish CAA... Many beneficiaries of the CAA include Dalits. For the sake of appeasement, TMC and Congress want to reject them... Congress has declared it will investigate all assets of the poor people. 

"They have brought an X-ray machine from abroad and will conduct an X-ray of everyone in the country... They want to seize all assets, including jewellery and property, and give a part of it to their vote bank. But TMC did not speak a word against it and is supporting it by staying quiet... TMC settles illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the state by giving them your lands, and Congress is talking about giving away your wealth to this vote bank... Congress' loot will continue 'Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi'."
