Mamata accuses Centre of depriving Bengal of funds
April 26, 2024  14:39
image
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Centre of depriving West Bengal of funds for social welfare schemes and said that her government will arrange the money.

 Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Dev in Ghatal, she alleged that the BJP was attempting religious polarisation. "What happened to the promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts?" she questioned, taking a dig at the BJP. PTI
