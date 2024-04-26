Mamata accuses Centre of depriving Bengal of funds

Mamata accuses Centre of depriving Bengal of fundsApril 26, 2024 14:39
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Centre of depriving West Bengal of funds for social welfare schemes and said that her government will arrange the money.
Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Dev in Ghatal, she alleged that the BJP was attempting religious polarisation. "What happened to the promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts?" she questioned, taking a dig at the BJP. PTI
TOP STORIES
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan and deposit growth are likely to be affected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the private-sector lender not to take on board new customers through the bank's online and mobile banking channels and...