LS polls: WB highest turnout at 15%, Assam lowest

Bihar: Around 9.84 per cent of over 93 lakh voters in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an official said. Polling started at 7 am in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka and will continue till 6 pm, he said.





Assam: An estimated 9.15 per cent of 77,26,668 electors voted till 9 am in five parliamentary constituencies of Assam, where polling is underway in the second phase on Friday, officials said. The highest polling of 14.13 per cent was recorded in Diphu (ST), followed by 9.61 per cent in Karimganj, 9.16 per cent at Darrang-Udalguri, 9.07 per cent in Nagaon and the lowest 5.49 per cent in Silchar, they said.





West Bengal: Nearly 15.7 per cent of 51.17 lakh voters in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said. Polling began at 7 am in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies and would continue till 6 pm. Raiganj registered the highest voter turnout of 16.46 per cent, while Darjeeling recorded 15.74 per cent and Balurghat 14.74 per cent, till 9 am, he said.





Madhya Pradesh recorded 13.82 per cent voting in the initial voter turnout trend till 9 am in the second phase of polling for six parliamentary seats in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India.







Manipur: A voter turnout of 15.49 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Friday as polling was underway in the remaining parts of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security, officials said. Voting was underway at 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts, they said.



