RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: UP records over 53% voting in 8 constituencies
April 26, 2024  21:25
File image
File image
A voter turnout of 53.34 percent was recorded in the eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh where voting was held in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, according to the latest Election Commission figures. 

The constituencies that went to polls in this phase are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. 

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa told reporters, "Polling was held peacefully... no reports of any untoward incident." 

According to the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India, 62.36 percent polling was recorded in Amroha, followed by 55.49 percent in Meerut, 53.69 percent in Baghpat, 48.21 percent in Ghaziabad, 52.46 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 54.34 in Bulandshahr, 56.62 percent in Aligarh and 47.45 in Mathura. 

The final polling figures will be released later. 

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight parliamentary constituencies. 

Among the 91 candidates in the fray are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the television serial "Ramayan". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians
Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians

An upbeat Delhi Capitals will look to keep the winning momentum going against an inconsistent Mumbai Indians when the two sides square off in the IPL in New Delhi on Saturday.

You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejriwal over textbook crisis
You want administration to be paralysed: HC to Kejriwal over textbook crisis

The court said the Delhi government was "interested in appropriation of power".

India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn
India's forex kitty drops $2.28 bn to $640.33 bn

India's forex reserves decreased $2.282 billion to $640.33 billion for the seven days ended April 19 in the second consecutive week of drop in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. The reserves had dropped $5.40...

Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game
Injured Warner, Ishant sidelined for MI game

However, it seems the Australian hasn't fully recovered as he missed DC's last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday

Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone
Separatist ideology 'dead' in J-K, people reaise it as futile: Sajad Lone

Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla constituency, said one of the reasons he wants to go to Parliament is to strive and advocate for the same set of laws for the children of Kashmir and the rest of the country.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances