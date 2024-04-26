LS polls: UP records over 53% voting in 8 constituencies





The constituencies that went to polls in this phase are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.





Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa told reporters, "Polling was held peacefully... no reports of any untoward incident."





According to the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India, 62.36 percent polling was recorded in Amroha, followed by 55.49 percent in Meerut, 53.69 percent in Baghpat, 48.21 percent in Ghaziabad, 52.46 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 54.34 in Bulandshahr, 56.62 percent in Aligarh and 47.45 in Mathura.





The final polling figures will be released later.





There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight parliamentary constituencies.





Among the 91 candidates in the fray are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the television serial "Ramayan". -- PTI

