RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls phase 2: Voting underway in 88 seats
April 26, 2024  08:27
image
Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Friday for 88 seats in 13 states with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a second-straight term from Wayanad in Kerala.

All 20 seats of Kerala will go to polls besides 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

Though voting was to be held for 89 seats in the second phase, polling for the Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to the third phase due to the death of a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Election Commission (EC) said more than 16 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.67 lakh polling stations for over 15.88 crore voters.

Voters include 8.08 crore male, 7.8 crore female and 5,929 third gender electors.

As many as 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes.

Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years, the poll authority said.

Keeping in mind the heatwave, the EC has extended polling time in several polling stations of four constituencies in Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi
EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

The first time the Election Commission has taken cognisance of a model code of conduct complaint against a sitting prime minister.

Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year
Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year

It is in more than a decade that the IMD has predicted 'above-normal' rains in the country.

Long runway of growth for AMCs
Long runway of growth for AMCs

Although net inflows into equity mutual funds deteriorated month-on-month (M-o-M) in March 2024 to Rs 22,576 crore (excluding Hybrid), down 15 per cent M-o-M (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y), asset management companies (AMCs) had a great year with...

How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous
How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous

The Maidaan actor shares her diet, fitness and fashion fundas with Rediff.com.

Did Patidar Bat Better Than Kohli?
Did Patidar Bat Better Than Kohli?

Rajat Patidar completely overshadowed senior team-mate Virat Kohli with a blistering display of power hitting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances