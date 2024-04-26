Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota candidate Om Birla votes

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota candidate Om Birla votesApril 26, 2024 10:21
Rajasthan: BJP candidate from Kota, Om Birla, casts his vote in a school in the Shakti Nagar area of Kota. Congress has fielded Prahlad Gunjal against BJP's Om Birla in Kota. Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase.
TOP STORIES
Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported financial improvement and optimistic commentary in Q4FY24. It reported 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and 115 bps improvement in the Combined Ratio...