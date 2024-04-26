K'taka: Voter on horseback delights voters in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency

K'taka: Voter on horseback delights voters in Udupi Chikmagalur constituencyApril 26, 2024 21:59
File image
In an unexpected yet memorable sight in Karkala, Eklavya R Kateel, the eldest son of international sportsperson Rohit Kumar Kateel, captured the attention of the public by arriving at Booth No. 87 at Government Pre-Graduation College astride his own horse to cast his vote.
Eklavya's unique mode of transportation to the polling station in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency surprised and delighted onlookers.
Party workers present there eagerly seized the opportunity to snap photographs with him amidst the excitement.
This striking display of civic duty combined with a touch of flair serves as a testament to the diverse and spirited ways in which individuals participate in the democratic process of voting. -- PTI
