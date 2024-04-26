RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K'taka: Voter on horseback delights voters in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency
April 26, 2024  21:59
File image
File image
In an unexpected yet memorable sight in Karkala, Eklavya R Kateel, the eldest son of international sportsperson Rohit Kumar Kateel, captured the attention of the public by arriving at Booth No. 87 at Government Pre-Graduation College astride his own horse to cast his vote. 

Eklavya's unique mode of transportation to the polling station in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency surprised and delighted onlookers. 

Party workers present there eagerly seized the opportunity to snap photographs with him amidst the excitement. 

This striking display of civic duty combined with a touch of flair serves as a testament to the diverse and spirited ways in which individuals participate in the democratic process of voting. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens
In Pictures - Paris organisers receive Olympic flame in Athens

The last torch bearer in Marseille will climb on the roof of the Velodrome stadium on May 9.

HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr
HCL Tech Q4 net profit flat at Rs 3,986 cr

India's third largest IT company HCL Technologies on Friday reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 3,986 crore. However, the company posted an 8.4 per cent decline in net profit on a sequential...

World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers from Olympic qualifiers
World body threatens to bar Indian wrestlers from Olympic qualifiers

This threat from UWW comes days after the Delhi High Court was considering an application filed by four wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia after the IOA dissolved the ad hoc committee on March 18 saying...

Over 63% voter turnout recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest with 79.46%
Over 63% voter turnout recorded in phase 2; Tripura highest with 79.46%

The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury
LSG speedster 'pretty close' to return from injury

'He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances