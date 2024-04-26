RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In a first, Bru voters exercise their franchise in Tripura
April 26, 2024  15:43
For the first time, the newly settled Bru voters of Tripura exercised their franchise for the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 on Friday. Earlier, they had voted in the assembly elections held last year in March.

 The Bru migrants who had been staying in six relief camps of North Tripura district till 2020 now received permanent settlement in 12 locations across the state. 

 Since the morning, eligible voters from the Bru community turned up in large numbers at the polling stations. At the Goenang Para polling station in the Tirthamukh area under the Gomati district, hundreds of Bru voters cast their votes. 

 Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, a Bru community voter said, "We have never voted in the MP elections of Tripura. We are very happy to participate in the democratic exercise. The total number of voters in this particular polling station stands at 609."
