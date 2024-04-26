RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


If you're up for voting in phase 2 see this...
April 26, 2024  13:03
The fundamental right of food, clothing, shelter and the right to vote if you are eligible to vote. Don't let go of this opportunity, as this Amul ad rightly says. 
Maharashtra records lowest voter turnout till 11am; Tripura highest

The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

Recipes: Make Your Own Ghar Ka Masalas

Homemade is best. Safe. Pure. Tasty.

Have every bat that I scored an international ton with: Ponting

Ricky Ponting was not just into amassing hundreds in his heydays as a player, the two-time World Cup winning former Australia captain has revealed that he also meticulously collected every bat with which he scored an international ton,...

Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down

A dip in the pool, of course!

Dravid, Tharoor, Kumble Cast Votes

Celebs and commoners cast their votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday, April 26, 2024

