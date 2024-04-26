Heat or rain, come out and vote: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya says, "I want to tell the BJP supporters and voters that we are 80%, but on the polling day we come out and vote 20%, whereas the Congress supporters are 20% and they come out and vote 80%. Each BJP voter must come out and vote because our vote matters. If you are not voting, Congress' 20% is coming out and voting. No matter the heat, or the rain, it is your vote which will decide the future of the nation for the next five years. Please come out and vote."