RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Firing outside Salman home: Lookout circular against Bishnoi's brother
April 26, 2024  23:31
image
A lookout circular was issued on Friday against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra on April 14, a police official said. 

The official also said police is likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat, and was also contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case. 

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and a probe too showed his involvement, following which the LOC was issued by Mumbai police, the official added. 

"Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi stays in Canada and travels to the USA. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility of the firing, was traced to Portugal," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Modi's Speech Is A Response To Congress Obsession With Vote Bank Politics'
'Modi's Speech Is A Response To Congress Obsession With Vote Bank Politics'

'The Congress wants to distort the very fabric of Indian society because they are obsessed with vote bank politics.'

Asian U-20 Athletics: India's medal tally swells
Asian U-20 Athletics: India's medal tally swells

The competition is in progress and more medals are expected at the end of the session.

India's Biggest Bow Arch Sting Girder
India's Biggest Bow Arch Sting Girder

Glimpses of India's biggest Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder installed by the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 3.25 am, Friday, April 26, 2024.

ISSF Qualifiers: Maheshwari stays in hunt for Olympic spot
ISSF Qualifiers: Maheshwari stays in hunt for Olympic spot

Sift races ahead on road to Paris

Gurugram Residents Boycott Lok Sabha Elections
Gurugram Residents Boycott Lok Sabha Elections

Over 10,000 residents have come forward to declare a boycott of the Lok Sabha elections.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances