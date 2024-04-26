RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EVMs destroyed as villagers clash in Karnataka
April 26, 2024  18:46
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The electronic voting machines (EVMs) were destroyed at a polling station in Indiganatha village in Chamarajanagara district on Friday during a clash between two groups of people over whether to vote or not in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the district administration, the villagers had earlier in the day decided to boycott the polls citing lack of adequate infrastructure development.

However, after assurances and efforts by the local officials, polling went underway. As per preliminary information, one of the groups wanted to vote while the other was keen to boycott leading to clashes between them during which they destroyed EVMs, and also indulged in stone-pelting.

"As per a preliminary report, we have received information that there was a clash between two groups of villagers. They were not affiliated to any political party but (they complained of) lack of infrastructure development - roads -- in the village," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (Karnataka), Venkatesh Kumar.

All the furniture inside the polling booth has also been vandalised.

"EVMs have been completely destroyed. Polling officials did not sustain any hurt as they managed to escape. FIR is being filed in this regard. We are getting a detailed report after which the Election Commission will take the call," he said.

Those involved in the incident have absconded and police are trying to nab them, the officer said.

"The situation is under control now. However, since the EVMs have been destroyed, we need to check the status of polling, if the polling was started or not," he added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion
EC books Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on grounds of religion

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on...

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH
Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

RCB next takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday before returning home against the same side on May 4.

SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency
SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency

The top court issued notice to the Election Commission on the PIL filed by author, activist and motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

All you need to know about VVPATs
All you need to know about VVPATs

To enhance transparency and verifiability in the poll process, the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 were amended in 2013 to introduce the use of VVPAT machines. They were first used in the by-election to the Noksen assembly seat in Nagaland.

Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties
Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties

A statement from the Congress said the party's disciplinary committee decided to suspend Kumbhani after a thorough discussion, adding it had come to the conclusion that the nomination form was rejected due to gross negligence on his part...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances