RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Every vote counts
April 26, 2024  15:39
image
Tripura: Voters of 44/68 Raima Valley Assembly segment, in a remote area of the Dhalai district, use boats to arrive at their polling booth to exercise their franchise.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Swapnil reveals how RCB bowlers stopped the rampaging SRH batters
Swapnil reveals how RCB bowlers stopped the rampaging SRH batters

Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling all-rounder Swapnil Singh said that the ball was stopping and the team felt that their 207-run target was defendable.

India can speak...: US on Australian journalist's visa row
India can speak...: US on Australian journalist's visa row

The row was erupted after Australian journalist Avani Dias claimed she was forced to leave India.

'EVMs are 100% safe, 100% sure'
'EVMs are 100% safe, 100% sure'

'There are many smaller parties, which in the age of ballot paper, might not have come into existence'

Would love to play longer and give my son a memory of myself playing: Rafa
Would love to play longer and give my son a memory of myself playing: Rafa

Rafael Nadal said he would love to keep playing long enough for his son to remember him on court, though the 22-time Grand Slam champion concedes time is not on his side.

'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega'
'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega'

Jasprit Bumrah was seen practicing some shots in the nets ahead of MI's clash against DC.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances