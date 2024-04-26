RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Email threatens to blow up Kolkata airport
April 26, 2024  17:59
image
Authorities at the Kolkata airport on Friday received an email claiming bombs were planted at various places on its premises, triggering a frantic search across the facility, officials said.

 However, the mail, which threatened that the bombs will explode at 12.55 pm, turned out to be a hoax, they said. Security agencies at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) conducted a thorough search operation following the email, said Aishwariya Sagar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Airport Division of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. 

 After carrying out an extensive search operation, the security personnel concluded that the threat was a hoax, she said. Airport authorities, the CISF and the Bidhannagar Police are jointly carrying out an investigation to determine the origin and sender of the email, the officials said. We are in the process of tracking the origin of the email, Sagar said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH
Calculated call in RCB's win over SRH

RCB next takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday before returning home against the same side on May 4.

SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency
SC seeks EC reply on fresh poll if NOTA gets majority in a constituency

The top court issued notice to the Election Commission on the PIL filed by author, activist and motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

All you need to know about VVPATs
All you need to know about VVPATs

To enhance transparency and verifiability in the poll process, the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 were amended in 2013 to introduce the use of VVPAT machines. They were first used in the by-election to the Noksen assembly seat in Nagaland.

Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties
Cong suspends Surat candidate Kumbhani for 6 years, suspects BJP ties

A statement from the Congress said the party's disciplinary committee decided to suspend Kumbhani after a thorough discussion, adding it had come to the conclusion that the nomination form was rejected due to gross negligence on his part...

Efforts to weaken India's progress must be stopped: Justice Datta on EVM row
Efforts to weaken India's progress must be stopped: Justice Datta on EVM row

Writing his views in a separate verdict while concurring with the opinion of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was heading the bench, Justice Datta said the question of reverting to "paper ballot system", on facts and in the circumstances, does...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances