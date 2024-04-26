Email threatens to blow up Kolkata airport

Email threatens to blow up Kolkata airportApril 26, 2024 17:59
Authorities at the Kolkata airport on Friday received an email claiming bombs were planted at various places on its premises, triggering a frantic search across the facility, officials said.
However, the mail, which threatened that the bombs will explode at 12.55 pm, turned out to be a hoax, they said. Security agencies at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) conducted a thorough search operation following the email, said Aishwariya Sagar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Airport Division of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.
After carrying out an extensive search operation, the security personnel concluded that the threat was a hoax, she said. Airport authorities, the CISF and the Bidhannagar Police are jointly carrying out an investigation to determine the origin and sender of the email, the officials said. We are in the process of tracking the origin of the email, Sagar said. PTI
