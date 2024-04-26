RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Election 2024: The first winner speaks!
April 26, 2024  10:50
image
Mukesh Dalal, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate who won the Surat Lok Sabha election unopposed, stridently defends his victory even as he squarely blames the Congress for surrendering meekly in Surat.

"It is because of the Congress's cowardice that the voters of Surat won't get a chance this time to exercise their voting rights. Congress should accept the blame for being cowards," Dalal tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Star Gazer Stars At TIME Gala
The Star Gazer Stars At TIME Gala

At this year's TIME ball in New York City on Thursday, April 25, you would have run into a Coimbatore-born American scientist, looking lovely in Sabyasachi Mukherjee designer finery, who would most likely have been hanging out with Dua...

Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade
Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade

IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

Will AI Replace Call Centres?
Will AI Replace Call Centres?

This could fundamentally transform the industry that had been a major source of employment in countries like India and the Philippines.

Adorable Anupriya!
Adorable Anupriya!

Elegant styles to steal from Anupriya Goenka's wardrobe.

SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

The spin duo of Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh helped RCB snap their run of six losses in a row.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances