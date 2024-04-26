Election 2024: The first winner speaks!April 26, 2024 10:50
Mukesh Dalal, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate who won the Surat Lok Sabha election unopposed, stridently defends his victory even as he squarely blames the Congress for surrendering meekly in Surat.
"It is because of the Congress's cowardice that the voters of Surat won't get a chance this time to exercise their voting rights. Congress should accept the blame for being cowards," Dalal tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.
