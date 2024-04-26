EC books BJP's Tejasvi Surya for poll code breach





"Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," chief electoral officer, Karnataka posted on X.





The case has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.





Meanwhile, Vasanth Kumar, advocate and BJP legal cell convenor said that five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission on Friday.





"Today 5 complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. One is canvassing and speaking to workers by CM Siddaramaiah inside a polling booth in Mysuru...another complaint is, in a polling booth in Kolar constituency, one ex-councillor Venkatesh is distributing cash to voters, another complaint is AICC youth president Srinivas is protesting...today is polling day so he is violating Model Code of Conduct," Vasanth Kumar said.





Earlier on Friday, Tejasvi Surya, cast his vote in Bengaluru and predicted that the Congress party may not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. -- ANI

