Don't sit at home, come out and vote: Sudha Murty

Rajya Sabha MP, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast her vote at the BES polling station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Murty urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote.

"I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, it's your right, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I have seen more people of my age voting, so I request youngsters to come out and vote," Murty said after casting her vote alongwith her husband N R Narayana Murthy.





After casting his vote, Narayana Murthy said, "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power." -- ANI