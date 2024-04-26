RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't miss opportunity of democracy: Dravid
April 26, 2024  10:44
Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and urged people to come out and vote. After casting his vote, Dravid spoke to the media and said, "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy." 

 Dravid's former teammate and legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also exercised his voting rights in Bengaluru.
