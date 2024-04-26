Don't miss opportunity of democracy: Dravid

Don't miss opportunity of democracy: DravidApril 26, 2024 10:44
Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and urged people to come out and vote. After casting his vote, Dravid spoke to the media and said, "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."
Dravid's former teammate and legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also exercised his voting rights in Bengaluru.
TOP STORIES
Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported financial improvement and optimistic commentary in Q4FY24. It reported 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and 115 bps improvement in the Combined Ratio...