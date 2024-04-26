Don't miss opportunity of democracy: Dravid





Dravid's former teammate and legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also exercised his voting rights in Bengaluru.

Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and urged people to come out and vote. After casting his vote, Dravid spoke to the media and said, "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."