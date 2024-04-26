RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't be swayed by lies; VOTE: Kharge
April 26, 2024  10:09
image
As polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections began, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to come out and vote to protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship. 

 In a fervent appeal to voters, he said this is not an ordinary election and they should not be swayed by any diversionary tactics. 

 He said the Constitution should reverberate in their hearts before they push to voting button. Kharge also appealed to first time voters to come out in large numbers and vote as they were the real changemakers in this movement for democracy. 

 "'We, the people of India' - this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button.Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of dictatorship," he said in his message on X.

 "To all my dear citizens, from 89 Constituencies in 13 States and UTs, do not get swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies. 

 "Always make your vote count. For it may change the lives of 140 crore Indians by bringing the paradigm of Yuva Nyay, Nariman Nyay, Kishan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay," Kharge said. Imagine a future where justice, freedom, equality and liberty is guaranteed, the Congress chief said, adding future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed. 

 "My dear first time voters, cut the clutter and distance the din, for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for Democracy," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'
'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'

'Personal reasons required me to take some time off.'

Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori
Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori feels that after mastering the art of setting totals, it's time his team brushes up on its chasing abilities as the business end of the Indian Premier League approaches.

Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock
Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported financial improvement and optimistic commentary in Q4FY24. It reported 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and 115 bps improvement in the Combined Ratio...

Kane's Gujarati Taste Challenge
Kane's Gujarati Taste Challenge

The star batter put his taste buds to the test in the 'Gujarati Taste Challenge', trying local favourites like thepla and gathiya.

2nd phase of LS poll underway, EVM breakdowns reported in Kerala
2nd phase of LS poll underway, EVM breakdowns reported in Kerala

The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances