Don't be swayed by lies; VOTE: Kharge





In a fervent appeal to voters, he said this is not an ordinary election and they should not be swayed by any diversionary tactics.





He said the Constitution should reverberate in their hearts before they push to voting button. Kharge also appealed to first time voters to come out in large numbers and vote as they were the real changemakers in this movement for democracy.





"'We, the people of India' - this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button.Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of dictatorship," he said in his message on X.





"To all my dear citizens, from 89 Constituencies in 13 States and UTs, do not get swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies.





"Always make your vote count. For it may change the lives of 140 crore Indians by bringing the paradigm of Yuva Nyay, Nariman Nyay, Kishan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay," Kharge said. Imagine a future where justice, freedom, equality and liberty is guaranteed, the Congress chief said, adding future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed.





"My dear first time voters, cut the clutter and distance the din, for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for Democracy," he added. -- PTI

As polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections began, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to come out and vote to protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship.