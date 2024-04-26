CBI seizes arms, ammunition during search ops in Sandeshkhali

CBI seizes arms, ammunition during search ops in SandeshkhaliApril 26, 2024 14:12
Women in Sandeshkhali meet the WB guv in February
The CBI seized arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols, during its searches at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.
The team was attacked in Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans -- on January 5 when it had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali.
On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said. On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5 .
The FIRs pertain to alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a suo motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.
Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack. After the attack by a mob of around 1,000 people in which three ED officials were injured, a deputy director of the agency had given a complaint to the superintendent of police, Basirhat. PTI
TOP STORIES
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan and deposit growth are likely to be affected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the private-sector lender not to take on board new customers through the bank's online and mobile banking channels and...
Resurgent Lucknow Super Giants face off against high-flying Rajasthan Royals
High-flying Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum and consolidate their position at the top when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants, who would be gunning for revenge at home in an IPL match in Lucknow...