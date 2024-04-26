BJP sure of historic mandate in Kerala: AK Antony's son





Antony, after casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, highlighted that this is the first time in India's history that a two-time sitting Prime Minister is seeking re-election for a third term with zero anti-incumbency.





"We are very sure of a historic mandate in Kerala. This is a national election that will decide who will be the PM for the next 5 years, and which party and coalition will be governing this country. This is the first time in India's history that a two-time sitting PM is going for a third election with zero anti-incumbency," said Antony, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term.

Anil Antony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Pathanamthitta on Friday expressed confidence of a historic mandate for the BJP and its coalition in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.