BJP sure of historic mandate in Kerala: AK Antony's son
April 26, 2024  10:54
image
Anil Antony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Pathanamthitta on Friday expressed confidence of a historic mandate for the BJP and its coalition in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024. 

 Antony, after casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, highlighted that this is the first time in India's history that a two-time sitting Prime Minister is seeking re-election for a third term with zero anti-incumbency.

 "We are very sure of a historic mandate in Kerala. This is a national election that will decide who will be the PM for the next 5 years, and which party and coalition will be governing this country. This is the first time in India's history that a two-time sitting PM is going for a third election with zero anti-incumbency," said Antony, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term.
