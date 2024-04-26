Biocon chief votes

Sign inCreate Account
With the prediction of an above normal monsoon in 2024, the government is expecting food prices to come down, the finance ministry's monthly economic report for March has said. The report, released on Thursday, said robust foreign...
Karn Sharma took a sharp catch off his own bowling to send back Abdul Samad.
She guarantees that it will help keep food cravings in check as you focus on your dieting goal.
Deloitte India on Friday said it estimates India's GDP growth at 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal helped by consumption expenditure, exports rebound and capital flows. In its India's economic outlook report, Deloitte said the rapid...
No Shubhman Gill or Hardik Pandya either in Sanjay Manjrekar's T20 World Cup team.