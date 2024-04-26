61% voter turnout in phase 2 of LS polls till 7 pm





In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections of 2019 held in 95 constituencies across 13 states, the turnout was much higher at 67.6 percent.





Heat wave is believed to have contributed towards several voters not turning up at polling stations in both the phases.





In the first phase, the turnout was 65.5 percent compared to 69.43 percent in phase one of the 2019 parliamentary polls.





Some of the constituencies were different then and the total number of seats which went to poll were 91.





The EC said polling is now complete in 14 states and Union territories.





The polling time was extended till 6 pm in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger constituencies in Bihar to facilitate the voters in hot weather conditions.





Special arrangements were made to combat the heat, including provision of 'shamiyana', drinking water, medical kits and fans for the convenience of the voters. -- PTI

The poll panel described the voting as "peaceful".