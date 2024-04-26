25,000-ton girder connecting Mumbai's coastal road and sea link installed





In a release, the BMC said that the process to launch the bow-string-arch-type girder, spanning 136 metres, at Worli started at 2 am and was completed at 3.25 am.





According to the civic body, the engineering feat is the first in India to involve such installation in the sea. The girder, which is 18 to 21 metres wide, will connect the 10.5 kilometre stretch of the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli sea link.





The southbound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for traffic on March 11 this year but had not been connected with the sea link.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully launched a massive 25,000-ton girder connecting the south-bound corridor of the coastal road to the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Friday, the civic body said.