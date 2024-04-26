RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
25,000-ton girder connecting Mumbai's coastal road and sea link installed
April 26, 2024  14:37
The new girder. Pic: Sahil Salvi
The new girder. Pic: Sahil Salvi
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully launched a massive 25,000-ton girder connecting the south-bound corridor of the coastal road to the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Friday, the civic body said.

 In a release, the BMC said that the process to launch the bow-string-arch-type girder, spanning 136 metres, at Worli started at 2 am and was completed at 3.25 am. 

 According to the civic body, the engineering feat is the first in India to involve such installation in the sea. The girder, which is 18 to 21 metres wide, will connect the 10.5 kilometre stretch of the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli sea link. 

 The southbound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for traffic on March 11 this year but had not been connected with the sea link.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega'
'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega'

Jasprit Bumrah was seen practicing some shots in the nets ahead of MI's clash against DC.

What's Nirmalaji Queueing For?
What's Nirmalaji Queueing For?

Celebs and commoners cast their votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday, April 26, 2024

Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?

'With his safety in the city being jeopardised, Bhai is looking at moving to his farmhouse in Panvel permanently.'

Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs
Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan and deposit growth are likely to be affected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the private-sector lender not to take on board new customers through the bank's online and mobile banking channels and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances