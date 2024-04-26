RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


11 members of organised crime gang arrested: Punjab DGP
April 26, 2024  21:16
The Punjab police anti-gangster task force has in a joint operation with the central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang. 

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies & J&K Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang operated by Charanjit Singh @ Raju Shooter," Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Friday. 

Raju Shooter is also among those arrested. Yadav said that the gang was involved in September 2023 in a failed attempt to loot a bank in Dhotian village in Tarn Taran during which a police officer was critically wounded in firing by the accused. 

"On April 16, 2024 associates of Raju shooter had orchestrated his escape from Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran where he was admitted for treatment," the DGP said in his post. 

He said that the arrested accused were involved in organised criminal activities such as attempt to murder, robbery and drug smuggling. 

The DGP later in a statement said that the arrests were made during a 48-hour-long operation carried out in different parts of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. 

The police teams have also recovered four weapons, including one double barrel rifle, which got stolen from Tarn Taran-based gun house on February 28, and three pistols along with 26 live cartridges from their possession, he said. 

Raju Shooter is the kingpin of an organised criminal gang active in the Majha region mainly in districts, including Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Amritsar Rural, he said. -- PTI
