RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What did you give Bihar in 10 years: Tejashwi to PM
April 25, 2024  12:14
image
A day before 2nd phase of voting, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday levelled a series of allegations against the prime minister and asked, "What PM Modi has given to Bihar in last 10 years?"

Five Lok Sabha constituencies Bhagalpur, Banka, Purnia, Kishanganj, and Katihar will go to polls in the second phase of voting on Friday.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, why do you want to end the Constitution and democracy? Why do you want to snatch away the reservation and jobs of Dalits, backwards, deprived and poor?" Yadav said in Hindi in a post on 'X.'

"Why do you (PM Modi) want to make the poor poorer and the rich richer? Bihar gave you 39 out of 40 MPs but what did you give to Bihar in 10 years? Why don't you come to Bihar and talk about work?" he further asked.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar.

Earlier, Yadav has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda brought five bags of cash to distribute among the voters during his recent visit to Bihar ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'BJP is out of power this time'
'BJP is out of power this time'

'The nation cannot afford a government indifferent to its plight/'

Gehlot tapped phones of Pilot: Ex-Raj CM's OSD
Gehlot tapped phones of Pilot: Ex-Raj CM's OSD

'They wanted to prove that the BJP was behind all this, which was not the case. Then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot even said that no one was listening to them even when they wanted to tell their side of the story, so they all got together and...

Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers
Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers

The Delhi-based franchise posted their third-highest IPL totals during their match against GT on Wednesday.

How Dropped Candidates Keep Busy
How Dropped Candidates Keep Busy

Cricket climate change to medical practice, dropped candidates have their non-political life sorted.

India Inc to tap pvt credit for new projects: PwC
India Inc to tap pvt credit for new projects: PwC

Private credit is fast emerging as a major source of finance for projects in India as several entrepreneurs are looking for short-term debt to bridge the funding gap due to difference in pricing for equity dilution, top officials at PwC...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances