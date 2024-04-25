What did you give Bihar in 10 years: Tejashwi to PM





Five Lok Sabha constituencies Bhagalpur, Banka, Purnia, Kishanganj, and Katihar will go to polls in the second phase of voting on Friday.





"I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, why do you want to end the Constitution and democracy? Why do you want to snatch away the reservation and jobs of Dalits, backwards, deprived and poor?" Yadav said in Hindi in a post on 'X.'





"Why do you (PM Modi) want to make the poor poorer and the rich richer? Bihar gave you 39 out of 40 MPs but what did you give to Bihar in 10 years? Why don't you come to Bihar and talk about work?" he further asked.





In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar.





Earlier, Yadav has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda brought five bags of cash to distribute among the voters during his recent visit to Bihar ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. -- ANI

